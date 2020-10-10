International Friendly: Iwobi Laments Super Eagles Defeat vs Algeria

Alex Iwobi has expressed his dissatisfaction over the Super Eagles 1-0 defeat to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria, Completesports.com reports.

An early goal from Bensebaini Rami from a corner secured the win for the reigning African champions.

It is now 19-game unbeaten for Algeria and a third straight win for them over the Eagles.

Reacting to the defeat Iwobi who was in action for the Eagles before making way, however praised the effort of his teammates.

“Wasn’t The Result We Wanted But We Gave It Our Best …” Iwobi wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The Eagles will take on Tunisia in a second friendly which comes up on Tuesday.

By James Agberebi

