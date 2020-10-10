Nadal, Djokovic Chase Records Ahead 2020 French Open Final 

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face off in a blockbuster French Open final on Sunday.

World number one Djokovic, the 2016 French Open champion, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a contest where he had held a match point in the third set.

On his part, Nadal, the 12-time champion, defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament.

On Sunday, Djokovic can win an 18th major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

Nadal, the world number two, can equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years. Sunday will be their 56th clash.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash Djokovic said:”This is the house of Rafa. I will have the motivation to win, I beat him here in 2015 but this will be the biggest challenge – playing Nadal on…