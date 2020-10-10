Osimhen Opens Up On ‘Incredibly Stressful Life’ Before Football Career

Victor Osimhen has told Napoli Media about his humble beginning from a poor family, admitting that he never believed it was possible for him to play for big a big club like Napoli, but is now enjoying the reality that in life anything is possible.

The Partenopei forward has contributed one assist in his first two games, but his presence helped the team secure a 2-0 win against Parma in their first match of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The Azzurri continued with a 6-0 win against Genoa on September 27, before they were blocked from traveling to face Juventus last weekend due to coronavirus positive cases in the squad.

The Nigerian arrived after impressing at at Losc Lille last term, scoring 18 goals in 38 games for the Ligue 1 side, and admitted he never thought he would get the chance to play for a big team like Napoli.

“It’s a dream come true. If someone had told me three years ago that I would play in one of the most important teams in the world, I wouldn’t have…