Real Madrid Rule Out Move For Pogba

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, despite the Frenchman proclaiming that it would be his dream to play at the Bernabeu.

Earlier this week, Pogba opened the door to a potential move to Real Madrid, with the France international having been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital all throughout the summer transfer window.

However, Pogba ultimately remained at Man United, where he has become a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent months, and it appears that the 27-year-old’s come-and-get-me plea to Real will go unheard.

Read Also: Kramaric: I’m Scoring Goals For Hoffenheim Because I’m Fit, Healthy And Calm

According to AS, Zinedine Zidane’s side are prioritising the signing of Kylian Mbappe, while other targets such as Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Braut Haaland are also higher up on Real’s wishlist than Pogba.

The report also…