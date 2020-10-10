Rohr Plays Down Super Eagles Defeat To Algeria In Friendly

Gernot Rohr has played down the Super Eagles defeat to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria, Completesports.com reports.

The current African champions edged the Eagles 1-0 thanks to a 6th minute goal by Bensebaini Ramy.

It is a third straight win for the Desert Foxes over the Eagles and a 19th game unbeaten.

And reacting to the defeat, Rohr said it is a good test for his side as there are positives to take from the game.

“This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this.”

The German coach said their focus now is the next friendly against Tunisia.

He added:”Now we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team.”

By James Agberebi

