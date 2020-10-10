Sancho, Abraham Available For England Vs Belgium, Chilwell Waits On Covid-19 Tests

Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham are available for selection again after they were both axed from England’s friendly against Wales.

England will take on Belgium in a Nations League game on Sunday.

Sancho, Abraham and Ben Chilwell missed the game against Wales after footage emerged of the trio breaking Covid-19 guidelines at a party last weekend.

The Three Lions boss omitted the duo from this squad as punishment, but Sancho and Abraham are back available on Sunday – although Chilwell remains absent with a non-coronavirus related illness.

”Tammy and Jadon both trained this morning, so everybody is available,” Southgate was quoted by independent.co.uk.

“Everybody trained this morning.

“They’ve obviously missed a bit of training,…