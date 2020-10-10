Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Defeat To Algeria

Following the Super Eagles 1-0 loss to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in Friday’s friendly encounter, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Maduka OKOYE 8/10

Made four excellent saves in the game. Proved he is ready for the big stage and prevented the Super Eagles from suffering an humiliating defeat.

Tyronne EBUEHI 6/10

A solid performance from the right-back. Had a torrid time coping with the pace and trickery of Said Benrahma, but did a good job of stopping the Algerian.

Leon BALOGUN 7/10

He was up to the challenge of the Algerians. Mase occasional forays for the Super Eagles upfront and performed his task dutifully.

William TROOST-EKONG 6/10

Looked a bit rusty in the first half, but picked up after the break. Made a last ditch clearance to prevent the Algerians from scoring another goal in the second half.

Zaidu SANUSI 7/10

A superb debut from the FC Porto left-back. Sanusi kept Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez at bay and made…