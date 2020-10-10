Super Eagles Showed Great Fighting Spirit Vs Algeria

Maduka Okoye says the Super Eagles showed great fighting spirit despite losing to reigning African champions Algeria in Friday’s international friendly, Completesports.com reports.

The Desert Foxes beat the Eagles 1-0 thanks to a Bensebaini Rami goal in the 6th minute of the game.

Okoye was in action for the Eagles in the game which was his second appearance.

Also, it was the Sparta Rotterdam shot stopper’s first start in the colours of the three-time African champions.

Reflecting on the game, Okoye said their attention is now focused on their next friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday.

“It was not the result we wanted last night but we showed great fighting spirit in a tough game!” Okoye wrote on his Twitter.

“Now fully focused on the next match on Tuesday.”

By James Agberebi

