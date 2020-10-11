‘Better Days Ahead’: Yobo Takes Positives From Super Eagles Defeat To Algeria

Super Eagles assistant Joseph Yobo insists the Super Eagles will bounce back from Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Ramy Bensebaini scored the winning goal for Algeria in the sixth minute of the encounter.

The African champions dominated possession in the game and were denied a couple of times by Maduka Okoye.



The Super Eagles were without regulars; Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Oghenekaro Etebo for the game.

”Sticking together as a team! Not the results we wanted but we’ll take the positives from the game last night and keep improving. Better days ahead!,”Yobo posted on Intagram.

Gernot Rohr’s charges will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their next friendly on Tuesday at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

By Adeboye Amosu

