Directors Not Koeman Pushed Me Out Of Barcelona

Atletico Madrid forward Luiz Suarez says he was forced out of former club Barcelona by the directors and not manager Ronald Koeman.

Following Uruguay’s victory against Chile, Suarez spoke about his recent exit from Barcelona.

“Koeman told me that I wasn’t going to be leaving the club and that he had me in his plans,” Suarez told ESPN.

“It wasn’t the coach; it was the directors who got rid of me at Barcelona. It bothered them that I was Messi’s friend. They always used to complain that Messi didn’t get on well with any forwards at the club and when he does get on well with one, they get rid of him.

“These are things that they decide. And two years ago they wanted to get rid of me to bring in other forwards. They didn’t bring in anyone to compete with me because I was competing at a top level. I earned respect and I didn’t deserve…