Eagles Must Play With Better Mentality And Beat Tunisia –Odini

Japan ’93 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winner, Festus Odini, in an exclusive interview with Complete Sports has backed the Super Eagles to beat the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their next friendly on Tuesday.

Odini insists the Gernot Rohr’s team must step up and play with a better mentality after a poor approach in their 1-0 defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Friday.

How will you access the Nigeria vs Algeria game?

I didn’t see the game but from what I heard, it is not a good result for a team that is preparing for the AFCON qualifiers in November. For

the players and the country as a whole, the result wasn’t encouraging.

Everything boils down to the coach because he will get sacked when things go wrong. The coach should try and have a really balanced team.

You can lose but the way you lose matters a lot. If you lose and your team did not play well, that…