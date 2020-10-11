England Beat Belgium In UEFA Nations League To End Unbeaten Run

England came back from a goal down to beat Belgium 2-1, at Wembley Stadium to go top spot in UEFA Nations League A, Group 2.

The world’s number one ranked team have now suffered their first defeat since November 2018.

Belgium thought they’ve opened the scoring after Yannick Carrasco smashed a far-post finish past Jordan Pickford.

But the goal was disallowed after a Belgian player was ruled to have obstructed England keeper Jordan Pickford’s view of the ball from an offside position.

Belgium eventually took the lead just four minutes later through Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot after Eric Dier brought down the Inter Milan striker inside the box.

England equalised with a penalty kick of their own converted by Marcus Rashford following a foul on Jordan Henderson by Thomas Meunier.

