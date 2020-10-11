‘I Want More After Scoring My First Pro Career Goal’

Nigerian midfielder, Anthony Uzodinma, is ambitious and says he wants some more, like ‘Oliver Twist, after scoring his first ever professional career goal for Giresunspor in the Turkish second tier league, TFF First Lig.

Uzodinma won the man of the match award after scoring the winning goal for Giresunspor in injury time, in a 2-1 win over Boluspor last weekend. He replaced Mehmet Tas in the 57th minute of the match.

The 21 year old defensive midfielder who is on loan at Giresunspor from top league side, Kayserispor, spoke to Complete Sports after his memorable game for Giresunspor.

What was the feeling like after scoring your first ever goal as a professional footballer?

Uzodinma: The feeling was an amazing and crazy one, not only for me, but also for the whole team, coming from the bench to score in a game we were 1-0 down. we kept on fighting to make it 1-1, then 2-1. I scored my first professional goal and my first goal for my team in the 95th minute that brought…