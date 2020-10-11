Koeman Calms Barca Tide, Cools Messi’s Outburst Over Suarez’s Exit

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has opened up in a very diplomatic manner calming the fraying nerves at Camp Nou which snowballed since he was hired as a substantive replacement for Quique Setien who was sacked following the Blaugrana’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Commotions have rained in torrents at Camp Nou, starting with Messi submitting a transfer request after it emerged that his close friend Luis Suarez would be forced to leave, then rowing with the club’s hierarchy for truncating it.

Suarez’s eventual exit would again further draw the ire of Messi who posted a lengthy farewell message to his friend on Instagram and once again berated the Barcelona management for the unceremonious manner the Uruguay international was shipped out of Camp Nou, to Atletico Madrid.

Koeman spoke to the Netherlands broadcast station, Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) and managed to speak well about Messi, Barcelona management and Suarez in…