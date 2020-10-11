Manchester City, Manchester United Target Pochettino

Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping an eye on former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is still without a job after leaving Spurs almost 12 months ago.

The Argentine has been linked with a number of clubs since leaving Spurs in November 2019.



United are said to be interested in the South American amid claims that the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would consider sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the team’s results do not improve.

However, according to The Mirror, City have identified the former Espanyol head coach as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola next summer.

Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of next season, and there have been suggestions that the Spaniard could walk away from the Citizens at the end of his current deal.

Pochettino won 159…