Nadal Outclass Djokovic In French Open Final, Equals Federer

Spanish tennis star dismissed Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to emerge champion of the 2020 French Open on Sunday.

Nadal overwhelmed Djokovic 6-0, 6-2 7-5 to win his 13th title at Roland Garros.

Also, he draws level with Tennis great Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam wins.

Djokovic was hoping to become the first man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams at least twice, but he never stood a chance against a determined Nadal.

The Serbian was returning to Grand Slam action after being controversially disqualified from the US Open last month for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball.

Nadal lost his first game in second set opener, but that didn’t dent his focus and he was soon back on top against an overwhelmed opponent.

Nadal rattled off the next five games as he rolled back the years on the way to clinching the second set 6-2.

Djokovic showed…