Seedorf Questions Hazard’s Motivation At Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Clarence Seedorf admits he has doubts whether Eden Hazard can reach his potential to be one of the world’s best players while at the reigning Laliga giants.

Hazard joined Madrid in a deal that could be worth up to around £150million following his transfer from Chelsea in 2019.

However despite picking up a LaLiga winner’s medal in this first season in Spain, the winger struggled with injuries resulting in a severely disappointing campaign.

But Hazard’s form while on the pitch also fell short of expectations and Seedorf has questioned the 29-year-old’s motivation and whether he can match the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s consistency to perform at their best.

“I have always said that Hazard can be up there [with the best players in the world],’ the Dutchman told Goal. “But it’s…