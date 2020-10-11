Tunisia To Start Training For Super Eagles Friendly Monday

Tunisia will begin preparation for Tuesday’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The Carthage Eagles left Tunis on Sunday night and will arrive Vienna in the early hours of Monday.

The North Africans will have a feel of the Jacques Lemans Arena later in the day.

Tunisia defeated Sudan 3-0 in a friendly last week Friday.

The Super Eagles fell 1-0 to the Desert Foxes same day.

