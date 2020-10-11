‘We’ll Beat Tunisia Again; I Want 2nd W/Cup With Nigeria’

Gernot Rohr’s Tunisian assistant, Nabil Trabelsi, believes that Super Eagles have the quality to defeat his country, Tunisia, again after the Carthage Eagles fell 1-0 to the Nigerians in the Third/Fourth Place match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles will clash in an international friendly match at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Sankt Veit an der Glan on Tuesday.

Trabelsi who is Rohr’s assistant as a video analyst, spoke to the Tunisian sports news website, Ettachkila.com, ahead of the match. Aside briefly previewing the upcoming friendly match, Trabelsi who is an UEFA A licenced coach, with other qualifications, spoke glowingly about his experience so far working with the Super Eagles under Rohr.

“First of all, I think that the context will be completely different from our last confrontation in Egypt,” Trabelsi told Ettachkila.com of the Nigeria Vs Tunisia Tuesday’s friendly, recalling…