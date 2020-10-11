Wenger: How Man Utd Hijacked Arsenal Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed how Manchester United hijacked the Gunners’ chances of signing Cristiano Ronaldo 17 years ago.

Ronaldo joined United for £12.24million in the summer of 2003, having famously impressed against Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in a pre-season fixture against Sporting Lisbon.

The former Real Madrid star went on to become a United legend, winning the first of his five Ballon d’Or awards there and also playing a major role in their Champions League success in 2008.

Since leaving England the 35-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players of all-time.

However, things could have turned out very differently had Arsenal snapped up their target.

Wenger has previously stated that missing out on Ronaldo was perhaps the biggest transfer regret of his career.

But now he’s added how United beat Arsenal to the signing of one of the legends of…