Wilshere Open To Joining Aribo, Balogun At Rangers

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers that parade Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun.

Wilshere, is a free agent at the moment following his departure from West Ham United this week.

Also Read: ‘Better Days Ahead’: Yobo Takes Positives From Super Eagles Defeat To Algeria

The Hammers and Wilshere came to a mutual agreement to cancel his contract, which was due to run until the end of the season.

According to Press Association, Wilshere is willing to move to Rangers and work under his former England international teammate Steven Gerrard.

However, no one from Rangers has been in touch yet with the 28-year-old, who would be keen to speak to the Scottish Premiership giants, it has been claimed.

Gerrard was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018. The Liverpool legend is aiming to lead the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title this season…