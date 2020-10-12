Akpoguma Proud To Make Super Eagles Debut

Kevin Akpoguma is elated to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles following last Friday’s 1-0 defeat against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Hoffenheim of Germany centre-back took the place of Tyronne Ebuehi just after the hour mark.

I’m very impressed and proud to be a Nigerian player fully. I’m looking forward to the best games already,” Akpoguma told omasports.

“We lost [against Algeria] but we tried our best to get a point from the game because in the last 10 minutes we pressured them well but we, however, failed to get the needed equalizer.”

“It’s just a test game and I am sure the coaches have seen what we can improve on,” he continued.

“So, now we are looking forward to our next game and most importantly our AFCON qualifiers next month.”

The Super Eagles will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in another friendly on Tuesday at the Jacques Lemans…