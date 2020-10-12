Eagles To Undergo Covid-19 Test Today Ahead Friendly Clash With Tunisia

The Super Eagles will this morning undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test before engaging the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday in their second and final exhibition game for the October FIFA free window.

The test is part of FIFA’s code and protocol for this pandemic period as the team went through one on Thursday before the game against Algeria last Friday.

The test results all came back negative albeit the Nigeria Football Federation had to issue a press statement following rumours that four of the players had tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to Covid-19 ahead of tomorrows friendly game against Algeria. It is a blatant falsehood,’ NFF wrote in the statement.

“The writer of the story, who was not part of the press conference earlier today, totally misrepresented what coach…