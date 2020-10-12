Enzo Father Of AS Roma Legend Totti Dies Of Coronavirus

Italy and AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has sadly lost his father, Enzo, after he died of coronavirus.

Enzo Totti died aged 76 on Monday morning at Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome.

Also Read: Ex-Bayern Coach, Magath: Messi Helped Barca Win UCL Not Guardiola Tactics

He leaves behind his wife, Fiorella, and their two sons Riccardo and Francesco as well as grandchildren Chanel, Cristian and Isabel.

Following the tragic news, Roma tweeted their condolences.

“Hi Enzo. Our hug goes to Fiorella, Francesco, Riccardo and the whole family.”

Fans also took to social media to send their condolences to the 2006 Italy World Cup winner and his family.

“Heartfelt and sincere condolences to the whole Totti family,” wrote one user, while another put “Dad will live forever in your heart and in the heart of those who loved him, heartfelt condolences @Totti.”

Enzo was considered one of the most vulnerable to Covid-19…