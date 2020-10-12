The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in an international friendly game in Austria on Tuesday.

It is the second of two friendly games lined up for the Eagles by the NFF as part of preparations for next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The Eagles will hope to bounce back from their defeat to Algeria on Friday when they face Tunisia.

And ahead of Tuesday’s game, Completesports.com takes a look at FIVE Interesting things to know about Nigeria – Tunisia Encounters…..

– Nigeria won first ever meeting against Tunisia in 1961

The first ever clash between Nigeria and Tunisia was in 1961 in the first-leg second round qualifiers for the 1962 AFCON.

The Nigerian team triumphed 2-1 in their first encounter with the North Africans.

However, Tunisia qualified for the 1962 AFCON after Nigeria walked off in the reverse fixture away.

Nigeria abandoned the return-leg encounter after Tunisia equalized to bring the score to 2-2….