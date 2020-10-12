Friendly: Tunisia Duo Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ferjani Sassi and Seifeddine Khaoui will play no part in Tunisia’s friendly against Nigeria on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus, reports Completesports.com.

The duo were in the squad that defeated Sudan 3-0 at the Stade Olympique, Rades on Friday.

Khaoui, who plays for Ligue 1 club Olympic Marseille scored the Carthage Eagles opening goal in the game with Ali Malooul and Ben Slimane also on target.

Read Also: Wenger: How Man Utd Hijacked Arsenal Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo

Zamalek’s midfielder Sassi was an unused substitute in the win against the Sudanese.

Sassi has scored five goals in 57 appearances for the Carthage Eagles, while Khaoui has netted twice in 12 outings.

The encounter against the Super Eagles will take at the Jacques Lemans Arena. Kick-off is 7:30pm Nigerian time.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…