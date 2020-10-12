I Could Give Up An Arm To Play For Chelsea

Nigerian midfielder, Anthony Uzodimma has told Complete Sports that he could give up an arm to play for Chelsea Football Club of England.

He revealed this after scoring his first ever professional goal in Turkey. He won the man of the match award after scoring the winning goal for Giresunspor in a 2-1 injury time win over Boluspur in a Turkish 1st Lig game before the international break.

On his feeling after scoring his first ever goal as a professional footballer, Uzodimma said: “The feeling was an amazing and crazy feeling, not only for me but for the whole team, coming from the bench to a game we were 1-0 down and kept on fighting to make it 1-1. And I scored my first professional goal and my first goal for my new team and the goal was in the 95th minute that brought victory to us. Seriously speaking, the feeling was such an amazing one for me, I must tell you that I was so excited and I give all glory to God…