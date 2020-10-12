Keita Becomes 4th Liverpool Player To Contract Coronavirus

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has tested positive for Coronavirus becoming the latest Reds star to contract the disease, talkSPORT reports.

It is reported in Guinea that the 25-year-old has contracted COVID-19 and has entered self-isolation after testing positive on international duty.

Keita is now the fourth Liverpool player to come down with the virus after Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri also returned positive tests over the last few weeks.

The news has been reported by a number of journalists in Africa, but is yet to be confirmed by the Guinea national team or Liverpool.

If correct, it means Keita will be unavailable for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Thiago missed Liverpool’s games against Arsenal and Aston Villa after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of September.

Mane also picked up the virus…