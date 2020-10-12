Messi Helped Barcelona Win Champions League

Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath has posited that Barcelona won two Champions Leagues under Pep Guardiola only because of Lionel Messi’s brilliance.

Barcelona won their first treble of LaLiga, Copa del Reyand Champions League trophies in 2008-09 in Guardiola’s first season in charge.

In 2011 they conquered Europe again beating Manchester United in the final, to mark one of the finest periods in the club’s modern history.

Yet Guardiola, who left in 2012 after winning 14 major trophies, has been unable to win Europe’s top trophy since.

He won three Bundesliga titles with Bayern but suffered three consecutive semi-final defeats in the Champions League, to Real Madrid, Barça and Atlético Madrid.

Similarly, he has enjoyed huge domestic success with Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three EFL Carabao Cups, but he is yet to guide them beyond the quarter-finals in Europe.

And Magath who won the…