Onazi Hopes To Get Career Back On Track

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is determined to get his career back on track following his move to Danish Superliga club SonderjyskE.

Onazi, 27, recently penned a one-year contract with SonderjyskE.

The former Lazio player believes linking up with the club is a good opportunity for him to revive his career after a four year spell in Turkey disrupted by injury.

“Injuries are inevitable because it’s something that happens a lot in football, but it’s not been fair to me,” Onazi, told BBC Sport Africa.

“At the most important time in my career is when it happens to me and I have no proper explanation for this.”



Onazi took a pay cut to join SønderjyskE and is eager to earn his way back to the top.

“We had other offers from different places but the main reason I chose Denmark is because I haven’t played in a while,” he admitted.

“I decided to go to a…