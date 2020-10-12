Rohr Charges Players To Step Up Against Tunisia

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has challenged his players to step up their game following Friday’s 1-0 loss to African champions Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr admits the absence of a number of regular players hindered the team’s performance, but has challenged the squad to up the ante and show vibrancy especially in the fore against the 2004 African champions.

“We definitely must put up a greater effort against the Tunisians. It is an opportunity for some of the players to rise up to the occasion, stake a claim. They are ready to go and I believe we would see a much better game on Tuesday,” Rohr stated.



Tunisia have not beaten Nigeria in a competitive game since the 2004 AFCON that they hosted, when they edged the Super Eagles on penalty shoot-out after both teams tied 1-1 in regulation and extra time at the Stade…