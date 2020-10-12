Rohr To Make Changes For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is expected to make a number of changes in his starting line-up for Tuesday’s friendly against Tunisia following his side’s poor showing against Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans fell 1-0 to the African champions last Friday at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt.

The Super Eagles were completely outplayed by the Algerians with Ramy Bensebaini netting the winner in the sixth minute.

Left-back Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Leon Balogun, Maduka Okoye and Alex Iwobi all put up impressive displays for the Super Eagles, while majority of their teammates struggled all through.

Genk forward Paul Onuachu had a disappointing game, while the likes of Semi Ajayi, Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu were not at their best.

Rohr is likely to drop Onuachu for either Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers against the Carthage Eagles.

Talented winger…