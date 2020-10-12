Saka Happy To Play Under Arteta

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is delighted to be playing under Mikel Arteta.

The 18-year-old as enjoyed rave reviews since Arteta took charge of the Gunners last season.

Saka has thrived in different positions in the team, but his contribution as a full back has shown his versatility to the team.



He earned a new contract and wants to continue progressing this season and beyond.

“He’s amazing for me,”Saka told England’s official YouTube channel

“Since he’s come in I feel like my game has gone to the next level, he’s unlocked a bit of my potential and hopefully, he can unlock more.

“I’ve played in so many different positions that I never imagined I could play in.”

