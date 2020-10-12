Why It Won’t Matter Much If Eagles Beat Tunisia 10-0 In Friendly

In this exclusive interview, former Nigeria goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu, fields questions from Complete Sports reporter, SULAIMAN ALAO, about Super Eagles’ two international friendly games in Austria – the 1-0 defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria last Friday, and the upcoming clash with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday.

The former Julius Berger (defunct) and Reggiana goalkeeper, and Atlanta’ 96 Olympics gold medalist with Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles, reiterates that he is more interested the positives from friendly matches that are more important than the results.

Excerpts…

Complete sports: The Super Eagles lost by a lone goal to Algeria in the first of their two October friendlies at the weekend. What is your take on the game?

Joseph Dosu: Firstly, it’s good to have the Super Eagles assemble again after about a year now. I think the last time we saw the national team in action was incidentally during a set of friendlies around this time last year.

I think…