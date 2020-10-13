Aspire FC holds First Football-Music Contest In Anambra State

Sunday, October 11, 2020, was a big day for football cum music loving people all over Nigeria as Aspire Football Club hosted the finale of her maiden Aspire FC Egwu Ogene contest in Anambra State.

Aspire FC Egwu Ogene is a special football-music contest that brought together fifty-two ogene musicians from over fifty communities in Anambra State to compete for the top spot in a football-music contest hosted online. The yearly contest which lasted for four weeks, was aimed at bringing together two things many Nigerians are most passionate about: football and music. It created an opportunity where grassroots Ogene singers from various hinter communities competed amongst themselves for creativity.

The voting was conducted online on Aspire FC’s Facebook page where videos made by the singers were rated by the public. The contestants were eliminated down to six who participated in last Sunday’s finale.

The finale, an…