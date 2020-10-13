Covid 19: Super Eagles Cleared For Tunisia Friendly

Super Eagles players have all tested negative to Covid-19 ahead of tonight’s friendly encounter against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

“Ahead of tonight’s friendly game against Tunisia, all @NGSuperEagles players have tested negative to COVID19. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” reads a tweet on the NFF’s official Twitter handle.

The encounter against the North Africans will take place at the Jacques Lemans Arena. It will kick-off at 7:30pm Nigerian time.

Read Also: Troost-Ekong, Kalu Out Of Nigeria vs Tunisia Friendly

The Super Eagles will be without assistant captain William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu for the game.

The three-time African champions defeated Tunisia 1-0 the last time both countries met in the third-place match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr’s charges will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to African champions Algeria last…