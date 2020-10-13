De Bruyne Doubtful For Man City vs Arsenal Tie With Fitness Issues

Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City’s weekend game against Arsenal after withdrawing from the Belgium squad to face Iceland on Wednesday and returned to England.

The Royal Belgian Football Association cited a fitness issue after De Bruyne was substituted in the 73rd minute of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

The 29-year-old will now be assessed ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

A tweet from the Belgium team’s official account read: “@DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland.”

The nature of De Bruyne’s problem has not been specified, though Belgium manager Roberto Martinez played down any potential issue after the 2-1 defeat to England, saying the player had been taken off as a precautionary measure.

