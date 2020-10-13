Eagles Shouldn’t Lose Two Straight Games Even If Friendlies –Adepoju

Former Nigeria midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, speaks to Complete Sports reporter, SULAIMAN ALAO, as the Super Eagles get set to clash with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the second of the Gernot Rohr team’s October friendlies in Austria.

The 1994 AFCON winner and three-time FIFA World Cup player talks up interesting perspectives following the Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria few days earlier.

Excerpts…

Complete Sport: The Super Eagles will be taking on Tunisia in their second friendly match this evening in Austria. What are your expectations?

Mutiu Adepoju: Well, I will be looking forward to a much better performance from the Super Eagles. I want to see an improved team from what we saw in the last outing against Algeria. I want the players to play with more determination knowing it will not be good enough to lose two games on a row even though they were friendlies.

Having lost the first friendly against Algeria, how should the Eagles approach the game…