Ezekiel Joins Matthew Yakubu At SK Sered

Slovakia Super Liga club SK Sered have announced the signing of Nigerian goalkeeper Ikuepamitan Ayotunde Ezekiel, reports Completesports.com.

Ezekiel linked up with Sered from Croatian club NK Vodice.

The 23-year-old will take the place of Adnan Kanuric who just joined FK Sarajevo.

Read Also: Uzodimma: I Could Give Up An Arm To Play For Chelsea

“23-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper Ikuepamitan Ayotunde Ezekiel transferred from the Croatian club NK Vodice to our club 🔴⚪.

⚫ Welcome in our club, Ikuepamitan 👊,” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Ezekiel will compete with another Nigerian Matthew Yakubu for the number one position at the club.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

