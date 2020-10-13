Friendly: Rohr Retains Ajayi, Okoye  Chukwueze; Akpoguma, Musa  Also Start Vs Tunisia 

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has retained Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi in his starting line-up for tonight’s friendly against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye, who plays for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam was in goal in last Friday’s 1-0 defeat to African champions Algeria.

Hoffenheim of Germany defender Kevin Akpoguma will occupy right-back position. He’s picked ahead of Tyronne Ebuehi who put up a fine performance against Algeria.

Zaidu Sanusi will look to impress once again in his left-back role, while Kenneth Omeruo will pair Leon Balogun in central defence.

Rohr against all expectations has decided to stick with Ajayi for the defensive- midfield position.

The West Bromwich Albion star struggled in the role against Algeria.

Ajayi will be supported…