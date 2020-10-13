‘He Won’t Flop Like Schurrle’- Ex-Spartak Moscow Boss Gunko Backs Move For Moses

Former Spartak Moscow manager Dmitri Gunko has backed the club’s move for Nigeria winger Victor Moses, reports Completesports.com.

Moses, 29, is on the verge of linking up with the Russian outfit on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Spartak Moscow will also have the option of signing the former Nigeria international permanently for €8m.

” I think he will be able to adapt to the Russian championship,” Gunko told Sport-Express.

“It is clear that this is a high-level footballer with a certain set of qualities, which, it seems to me, there will be judged by the flow of (Spartak coach Domenico) Tedesco’s game.

” If we talk about the risk of repeating the story with Schurrle, then, it seems to me, these are generally two different stories.

“If we talk about transfers at all, then there is always some risk. Let’s see how the footballer will…