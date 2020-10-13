Man United Upbeat Nigerian- Born Forward Shoretire Can Make Up For Missing Sancho

Manchester United chiefs are confident teenage forward Shola Shoretire can make up for missing out on Jadon Sancho.

United failed in their bid to lure the England international to Old Trafford this summer.

According to The Sun, Shoretire has impressed so much at youth level that he is already seen as a first team star of the future.



The 16-year-old is seen as the future on the right wing.

And he may have some competition in that area in the coming years, with Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo signed on deadline day from Penarol and Atalanta.

Diallo will join in January, while Pellistri is already in Manchester. Both are wingers who can also play on the right.

