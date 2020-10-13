Okpara: Why Super Eagles Must Not Lose To Tunisia

Former Nigeria international Godwin Okpara says the Super Eagles cannot afford to lose against Tunisia in today’s (Tuesday) friendly game in Austria.

The Eagles were pipped 1-0 by reigning African champions Algeria in Friday’s friendly also in Austria.

And the former Paris Saint-Germain defender said the game against Tunisia must be approach with every seriousness.

“They must take it serious because this game count for our ranking,” the 1998 World Cup and AFCON 2000 star said on Brila FM.

“They should go all out, we can’t lose back-to-back, the coach knows what to do, he has to do something.”

Meanwhile, the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu will miss the game against Tunisia.

According to the media officer of the Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, Troost-Ekong was permitted to leave camp in order for him to join his new teammates at Watford as they prepare for a league game on Friday.

And for Kalu, he was…