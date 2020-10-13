Rufai Expects ‘Better Eagles’ Vs Tunisia, Plays Down Defeat To Algeria

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has played down Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the first of their two international friendlies in October saying he foresees a ‘better Eagles’ team performance when the Gernot Rohr’s men take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their today’s clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena, Austria.

‘Dodo Mayana’, as the former Super Eagles captain is called, told Complete Sports that the defeat didn’t do any harm to Nigeria’s status in the FIFA ranking, but stressed that the three time African Champions have had a whole lot to gain from the game.

“Friendly games provide coaches opportunity to take a deeper look, technically at their teams,” Rufai, the 1994 and 1998 Super Eagles’ World Cup goalkeeper told Complete Sports.

“Firstly, you look at the fitness level of your players, especially given the long non-footballing (sporting) period as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic.”…