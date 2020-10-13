Super Eagles’ Players’ Rating In 1-1 Friendly Draw With Tunisia

Completsports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of Super Eagles players following their 1-1 friendly draw with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

MADUKA OKOYE 7/10

Virtually on holiday for the better part of the game. Produced a fine save to deny Mohamed Drajer late on.

KEVIN AKPOGUMA 6/10

Started the game at right-back before moving into central defence. Unlucky not to score on his full debut with his goal-bound effort cleared off the line in the first half.

LEON BALOGUN 8/10

Another impressive performance from the Rangers man. Was unarguably Super Eagles’ best performer in this international window.

KENNETH OMERUO 7/10

Put up a good performance and led the defence well following Leon Balogun’s substitution.

ZAIDU SANUSI 6/10

The left-back performed his defensive task well and made forays upfront. He was replaced in the second half by Jamilu Collins after picking up a knock.

SEMI AJAYI 6/10

Ajayi harried the Tunisians and …