Super Eagles, Tunisia End It Draw In Friendly; Iheanacho On Target

The Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October played at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Kelechi Iheanacho put the Super Eagles ahead before Mohamed Drajer drew Tunisia level late in the first half.

The Eagles made four changes in their starting eleven with Ahmed Musa, Kevin Akpoguma, Moses Simon and Kenneth Omeruo coming on.

Also, Genk striker Cyriel Dessers and CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke made their debuts for the Super Eagles coming on in the second half.

It was a much improved performance from the Eagles as they bossed most part of the game but the resilient Tunisian held their own to force the match to a draw.

The Tunisians have now failed to beat the Eagles since the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles had the game’s first chance in the 12th minute as the ball dropped kindly for Akpoguma inside the penalty box from a free-kick but…