Troost-Ekong, Kalu Out Of Nigeria vs Tunisia Friendly

William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu have left the camp of the Super Eagles ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Tunisia in Austria.

This was revealed by the team’s media officer Toyin Ibitoye in chat with Brila FM.

Troost-Ekong and Kalu were in action for the Eagles in their 1-0 defeat to Algeria in Friday’s friendly.

While Troost-Ekong featured for 90 minutes against the African champions, Kalu was replaced after receiving a knock.

And speaking on the absence of both players Ibitoye said:”Kalu was allowed to leave the camp and return to his club because of the knock he got in the game against Algeria.

“For Troost-Ekong he was permitted to go because he just joined a new club and they have a game on Friday so they want him to train with his team ahead of the game.

“So with this two players out we will have the chance to see new players for the…