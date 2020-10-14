Ajagba May Face Tyson Fury In Heavyweight Bout In London

Bob Arum has revealed Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba is among the three most likely candidates for Tyson Fury’s homecoming fight in London in December.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was set to face champion Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight just before Christmas at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren confirmed to talkSPORT the American’s rematch clause had expired and that Fury would be moving on to other opportunities.

Arum, who represents the 32-year-old with Top Rank in the US, revealed Oscar Rivas, Efe Agbaja and Agit Kabayel were in contention to face Fury.

“Yeah, those are the names,” Arum told iFL TV. “It’s not rocket science.

“Go to the 15 names on the WBC list, 10 of the are not available because they are scheduled to fight within the next month or the next two months, they’re not available.

