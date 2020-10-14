Arteta Can Lead Arsenal To Premier League Title

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta can lead the Gunners to the Premier League title.

Arsenal have started the league campaign with nine points from a possible 12.

They are currently fourth in the table – three points behind surprise leaders Everton and next face Manchester City on Saturday.

And Wenger believes Arteta has enough quality in his squad to end the club’s 16-year wait for the title.

“I genuinely believe yes, because he looks to have a good grip on the team,” said Wenger at a special event for Sky VIP customers on Monday.

“They follow well, they are with him. We have bought well, spent a lot of money in the last two years. Suddenly we discovered huge resources – that was quite surprising.

“I think he has the quantity and quality of players, yes we can go for it. Why not?”

Wenger is yet to return to the Emirates since stepping…