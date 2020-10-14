Bordeaux Confirm Kalu Suffered Harmstring Injury On International Duty With Nigeria

Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux have confirmed that winger Samuel Kalu sustained a harmstring injury on international duty with Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu picked up the injury in Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to African champions Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt last Friday.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Moses Simon early in the second half following the setback.

The former KAA Gent of Belgium player was not involved in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday night.

“The Nigerian international winger (Samuel Kalu ) was injured in the last game of the “Super Eagles”. Our player suffers from a tear in the hamstrings of the left thigh . His downtime will depend on the progress of the injury,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

He is now expected to miss Bordeaux’s away trip to Olympic Marseille on Saturday.

Kalu has scored two goals in…